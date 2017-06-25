Late Comeback Falls Short As Yankees Drop Series To Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrian Beltre, Shin-Soo Choo and Drew Robinson each homered off Michael Pineda to build a seven-run lead, and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the New York Yankees 7-6 on Sunday.

Robinson’s solo shot was his first major league hit and put Texas up 7-0 in the fourth inning. The Rangers improved to 11-5 over their past 16 games but had to resist New York’s powerful offense to do it.

After homers from Gary Sanchez and Ronald Torreyes helped pull the Yankees within a run, Keone Kela worked around Chase Headley’s leadoff double for a scoreless eighth, and Matt Bush struck out Sanchez with a runner aboard to cap his ninth save.

Before the game, New York hosted its 71st Old Timers’ Day, and for the first time since 2012, the Yankees staged the event while in first place. That was before Pineda (7-4) gave up seven runs in four innings, though, and the team has lost 10 of 12 since reaching a season-high 15 games over .500.

Nick Martinez (3-3) gave up four runs in five innings, including a three-run homer to Sanchez.

In the seventh inning, Didi Gregorius lofted what would have been a go-ahead three-run homer down the right field line, but the ball was foul by about a foot. Gregorius singled off Alex Claudio to drive in a run and make it 7-6, but Sanchez was thrown out at third to end the inning.

Beltre had a two-run shot in the first inning, his third homer since beginning the season on the disabled list with a strained right calf. Choo drove a three-run shot into the second deck beyond right field in the second inning, his 12th of the year.

The Yankees scored four runs in the fifth inning after a miscue by Texas. Martinez struck out Austin Romine with two outs and a runner on first, but catcher Jonathan Lucroy didn’t block the ball in the dirt, allowing Romine to reach safely on a wild pitch.

Aaron Judge followed with an RBI single in the next at-bat, and then Sanchez homered into Monument Park in center field, his 13th of the season.

Judge had two hits and two walks.

Torreyes hit his second homer of the season for the Yankees, a leadoff shot in the seventh that made it 7-5.

OLD TIME’S SAKE

Jorge Posada, Tim Raines and 31 other former Yankee players gathered before the game for Old Timers’ festivities. It was Posada’s first go as an Old Timer after retiring following the 2011 season. The catcher called it “strange” to put on his gear again.

Raines was honored by New York ahead of his Hall of Fame induction next month. Former manager Joe Torre presented the speedy left fielder with a pair of seats from old Yankee Stadium, where Raines helped New York win championships in 1996 and ’98.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: OF Nomar Mazara was out of the lineup with a bruised right forearm. … Slugger Joey Gallo sat for the second day in a row with a sore hamstring.

Yankees: OF Aaron Hicks was set to get an MRI after being pulled with right oblique tightness in the fifth inning. … OF Matt Holliday was held out of the lineup due to issues stemming from an allergic reaction he had in Oakland on June 17. Manager Joe Girardi said Holliday may go for more tests, although he was hoping to have the slugger back Monday. … LHP CC Sabathia threw a 35-pitch bullpen, his first since going on the disabled list June 15 with a left hamstring strain. … 1B Greg Bird ran on the field before the game, his first time running since a setback to his right ankle injury during a minor league rehab stint.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels is set to return from the DL in a start against RHP Carlos Carrasco (8-3, 2.99) and the Cleveland Indians. Hamels (2-0, 3.03) has been out for eight weeks with a strained oblique muscle.

Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery (5-4, 3.74) pitches the opener in a four-game road set with the Chicago White Sox. LHP David Holmberg (1-1, 2.84) is set to pitch for Texas.

