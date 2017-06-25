Suspect Sought In Connection To Assault On Lower East Side Subway Platform

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man in connection to an assault on a subway platform on the Lower East Side last week.
Police say the suspect punched a 65-year-old man in the face on the Queens-bound J train platform at the Delancey Street station just before 5 p.m. on June 18.
The suspect continued to punch and kick the victim about his body when he fell to the ground, causing the victim to lose consciousness.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Police describe the suspect as a roughly 20-year-old, 5’7″ tall Hispanic male with long hair.
