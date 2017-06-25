7 Hurt As Shots Ring Out In Morningside Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of people were sent running late Saturday when shots rang out in Morningside Park, leaving several people hurt.
Police said hundreds turned out for a barbecue around 10 p.m. Saturday in Morningside Park at 116th Street. Police were called for crowd control.
When officers arrived, they were trying to disperse the crowd when the shots rang out, police said.
Seven people were injured. It was not clear if their injuries were all caused by the gunfire or if some were injured in the chaos afterward.
Five were taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, while patients also walked into NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem and NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, police said.
There was no word on suspects Sunday morning.