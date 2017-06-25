7 Hurt As Shots Ring Out In Morningside Park

June 25, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: Morningside Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of people were sent running late Saturday when shots rang out in Morningside Park, leaving several people hurt.

Police said hundreds turned out for a barbecue around 10 p.m. Saturday in Morningside Park at 116th Street. Police were called for crowd control.

When officers arrived, they were trying to disperse the crowd when the shots rang out, police said.

Seven people were injured. It was not clear if their injuries were all caused by the gunfire or if some were injured in the chaos afterward.

Five were taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, while patients also walked into NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem and NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, police said.

There was no word on suspects Sunday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch