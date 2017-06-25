Gov. Cuomo Unveils Plans For Memorial To Victims In Pulse Nightclub Shooting

BREAKING: Six Firefighters Hurt Battling West Village 2-Alarm Blaze | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

June 25, 2017 8:04 PM
Filed Under: Governor Cuomo, LGBTQ, Pulse Nightclub Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled plans Sunday for a memorial honoring he victims lost in the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting, the LGBTQ community, and victims of intolerance.

The memorial features nine boulders with glass fragments designed to act as prisms reflecting rainbow patterns and will sit on the far west side of Greenwich Village along the Hudson River.

Governor Cuomo says the design by artist Anthony Goicolea complements the landscape and communicates a timeless message of inclusion.

