Queens Farmers Market Fire Leaves 11 Firefighters, 1 Civilian Injured

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly a dozen firefighters were recovering Sunday morning after an extra-alarm fire broke out at a farmers market in Glendale, Queens.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, it took about for hours and 200 firefighters to finally put out the flames at the farmers market on Myrtle Avenue at 72nd Street Saturday night. The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Saturday and was raised to five alarms.

Hours later on Sunday morning, a major scene remained with several blocks closed off.

The building that housed the 24-hour farmers market was gutted.

“I came outside. I saw the flame like up to the sky – like, very alarmed,” said Antonio Sanzone of Glendale.

9 injuries reported at scene of 5-alarm fire, 72-10 Myrtle Ave, #Queens, all non life-threatening pic.twitter.com/CGEwZIovaK — FDNY (@FDNY) June 25, 2017

The fire started around 9 p.m. and grew very quickly, spreading to several apartments. The block became a smoky red haze, and the farmers market suffered the worst of the damage.

“A lot of smoke, I mean, a lot of smoke,” said Eduviges Santiago of Glendale. “I said, this is not good, because it just went from like a little bit of flames to like a lot of smoke, within 4 or 5 minutes.”

Residents gathered outside as crews tried to control angry flames on an already-hot summer night. Their neighborhood grocery store was lost before their eyes.

One civilian and 11 firefighters were injured. All were expected to recover, and many neighbors were thankful the fire was not far worse.

“They lost their business, but you can get that back,” Santiago said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Sunday morning.