Senate Bill To Replace Obamacare Could Be In Jeopardy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) — It’s crunch time in the nation’s capital as the Senate bill to replace Obamacare appears to be in jeopardy.

More Republican senators are indicating they’re not happy with the current draft of the proposal and now, President Trump is making a push to get the GOP on board.

The president is promising some last minute changes to the Senate Republican healthcare bill to try to secure enough votes to get the legislation passed.

“We have a very good plan,” Trump said on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” Sunday. “We have a few people who are modestly, not standing on the rooftop screaming, they want to get some points. I think they’ll get some points.”

At least five Republican senators have publically opposed the bill. Senator Susan Collins (R-M.E.) counts at least seven more, including herself, who are troubled by the bill’s cuts to Medicaid.

“You can’t take over $800 billion out of the Medicaid program and not expect that it’s going to have an impact on a rural nursing home,” Collins said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-L.A.) is a physician who worked with low income patients.

“I’m undecided,” he said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “I frankly would like more days to consider this.”

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a vote on the bill before congress leaves for its July 4th holiday. He needs the support of at least 50 of the 52 Republican senators.

Some Democrats say they’re ready to negotiate.

“If Mitch doesn’t have the votes, call off this bill right now,” Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) said on “Face the Nation.” “And let’s sit down and start working toward repairing the basic concept of what we have in the Affordable Care Act.”

The Congressional Budget Office plans to issue its analysis of the new bill as early as Monday. Meanwhile, the Senate’s number two Republican says the Senate is on pace to hold a key procedural vote on Wednesday.