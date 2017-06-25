Seven Hurt, Including Six Firefighters, In West Village 2-Alarm Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Six firefighters were hurt while battling a blaze that tore through a four-story building in the West Village Sunday afternoon.
FDNY crews responded to reports of a fire in the mixed use residential building on Hudson Street just before 3:30 p.m.
Seven people in total were hurt in the two-alarm fire between the first and second floors of the building.
One of the firefighters sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital.
Crews on scene continue to work to extinguish the flames.