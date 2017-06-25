Man Loses Part Of Leg To Wood Chipper In West Babylon

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man lost part of his leg Sunday after it got caught in a wood chipper on Long Island.
Suffolk County police said the man – Robert Fischer, 72 – was running a wood chipper outside a house on 15th Street in West Babylon, when his right leg got caught in the machine at about 11:55 a.m.
Fischer’s son, Richard, was able to free his father from the machine, police said.
Fischer, of West Babylon, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip following the accident, police said.
The wood chipper was impounded for a safety check, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified.