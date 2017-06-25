Cops: Wrong-Way Driver Strikes Cyclist In Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A person riding a bicycle is in serious condition after being hit by a wrong-way driver in Midtown Sunday evening.
Police say around 7:30 p.m. a sports utility vehicle turned off of 34th Street and began driving the wrong way on 7th Avenue, striking the cyclist.
The driver of the SUV and a passenger then tried to flee the scene on foot. Police caught up with them a short while later and took them into custody.
The cyclist was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in serious condition.
Charges are pending against the driver and passenger of the SUV as the crash remains under investigation.