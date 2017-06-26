6/26 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning! It’s another beautiful start to the day with comfy temps in the mid 60s and with bright skies.
Expect mostly sunny and seasonably cool conditions today with highs in the upper 70s. Just a few stray drops late this afternoon, mainly north & west of the City.
Tomorrow will be cooler still with temps only in the mid 70s, but we will stay mostly sunny along with low humidity making for a really nice day. Wednesday appears to be the pick of the week with sunny skies, low humidity, and a high around 80 degrees.
The heat will return late in the week with temps climbing into the mid 80s Thursday to near 90 with higher humidity Friday. Enjoy the pleasant stretch while it lasts!