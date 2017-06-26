CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
6/26 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

June 26, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning! It’s another beautiful start to the day with comfy temps in the mid 60s and with bright skies.

jl humidity trend 6/26 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Expect mostly sunny and seasonably cool conditions today with highs in the upper 70s. Just a few stray drops late this afternoon, mainly north & west of the City.

nu tu hour by hour1 6/26 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be cooler still with temps only in the mid 70s, but we will stay mostly sunny along with low humidity making for a really nice day. Wednesday appears to be the pick of the week with sunny skies, low humidity, and a high around 80 degrees.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup9 6/26 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

The heat will return late in the week with temps climbing into the mid 80s Thursday to near 90 with higher humidity Friday. Enjoy the pleasant stretch while it lasts!

