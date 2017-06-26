Amtrak Names New President And CEO Amid Ongoing Troubles And Repairs At Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amtrak‘s CEO is being replaced.
Charles “Wick” Moorman will be succeeded by former Delta and Northwest Airlines chief Richard Anderson, who will start on July 12.
Moorman will serve as co-CEO with Anderson through the end of the year, at which point Moorman will become an advisor to the company.
“The board believes [Anderson] is the right leader at the right time to drive the quality of customer service that our passengers, partners and stakeholders expect and deserve while continuing our path towards operational and financial excellence,” said Amtrak’s Chairman of the Board Tony Coscia.
Anderson was named one of the World’s Best Chief Executive Officers by Barron’s magazine in 2014, and in 2013 he was recognized as Fortune magazine’s Top People in Business list. Aviation Week named him person of the year in 2015.
“It is an honor to join Amtrak at a time when passenger rail service is growing in importance in America,” Anderson said. “Amtrak is a great company today, and I’m excited about using my experience and working with the board to make it even better. I’m passionate about building strong businesses that create the best travel experience possible for customers.”
Amtrak said Moorman joined the company in September 2016 as “a transitional CEO tasked with improving the company’s operations, streamlining the organizational structure, and helping recruit his successor.”
The announcement comes as Amtrak has been blasted by politicians and the public following a series of delays and disruptions at Penn Station, prompting a summer-long push to make repairs.