Back Stories: WCBS’ Fearless Leader, William S. Paley

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — If you weren’t intimidated by William S. Paley, you probably should have been.
When he decided to turn WCBS an all-news radio station, he was deeply invested in his decision. So much so, he would often call the newsroom to speak with managers and editors.
In today’s Back Story, one WCBS pioneer tells us about another, as Charles Osgood looks back on the role Paley played as the man at the helm.