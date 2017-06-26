Boomer & Carton: Jerry Recco’s Monday Morning Update

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco got Monday morning on track by delivering an informative and entertaining update, which comes naturally to him.
The “maven” recapped a good weekend for one local baseball team, and a not-so-good few days for the other.
The Mets followed up a nightmarish four-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers with a much more encouraging three-game sweep of the Giants in San Francisco, including an 8-2 win on Sunday.
The Yankees, on the other hand, have dropped 10 of 12, including two of three to the Texas Rangers over the weekend. Michael Pineda just didn’t have it early and the Bombers’ late rally came up short in a 7-6 loss on Sunday.