McEnroe: Serena Would Be Ranked ‘Like 700’ On Men’s Tour

LONDON (CBSNewYork/AP) — John McEnroe, speaking to NPR about his memoir “You Cannot Be Serious,” says Serena Williams is the best female player ever, “no question.” But when asked about her being the best ever, without gender qualifiers, McEnroe was clear that he didn’t think so.
“If she played the men’s circuit she’d be like 700 in the world,” McEnroe said.
The former tennis bad boy added that he thought Williams could beat some male players due to her mental toughness, “but if she had to just play the circuit — the men’s circuit — that would be an entirely different story.”
MORE: LISTEN: John McEnroe Discusses Future Of US Men’s Tennis
McEnroe won seven Grand Slam titles in his career. Williams has won 23.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)