Local Blood Banks In Dire Need Of Donations

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Blood donations in the region have recently dropped dramatically, prompting an emergency call for donors.

Blood banks now have just over a one-day supply for the most critically needed blood type.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, thousands of pints of donated blood are needed every day by hospital emergency rooms. It’s why volunteer Mike Maher rolled up his sleeves to donate blood at a Melville Blood Center after he learned of the shortage.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “Someday I might need them, and hopefully somebody’s there to come to me.”

Blood donations have dropped 30 percent since the start of summer. Many people are on vacation, and schools and college campuses, where donors often volunteer, are now closed.

“Currently the Blood Center has less than a two-day blood supply of the O-negative, which is the universal donor type,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Bellone called for donors to step forward, pointing to 5-year-old cancer survivor Cassidy McCarthy.

“This little girl was the beneficiary of 13 lifesaving blood transfusions that helped her beat Stage 4 kidney cancer,” Bellone noted.

Cassidy’s father said his daughter would have likely died just after birth without the blood transfusions, allowing doctors to successfully treat her cancer.

“The latest prognosis (is) she finished chemo May 22, and her last scans were negative,” said Daniel McCarthy.

Daniel McCarthy calls Cassidy his superhero for bravely battling so much physical trauma. She’s now looking ahead to starting kindergarten in September with visions of one day becoming a doctor.

“Because I want to help people make safe,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy’s dad and her doctors say her inspiring struggle is evidence of the truly lifesaving powers of donating blood. County officials will be holding numerous blood drives and are calling on major employers to do the same.

To donate blood, you must be in good health. You can walk in or make an appointment at any of the dozens of local Blood Centers, and it usually takes less than a half-hour.