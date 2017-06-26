Lakewood, NJ Rabbi, Several Others Arrested In Public Benefits Fraud Case

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say eight people including a New Jersey rabbi have been charged in a conspiracy to defraud Medicaid and other public assistance programs of more than $1 million.
Prosecutors said Monday that the state and federal charges were the “first of multiple ongoing arrests” in the investigation.
Rabbi Zalmen Sorotzkin of Congregation Lutzk in Lakewood and his wife along with several other couples were taken into custody during early morning raids at four Lakewood homes, WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported.
The rabbi and his wife were charged with collecting more than $338,000 in benefits prosecutors say they weren’t entitled to. They were charged in state court along with another couple, who prosecutors say collected more than $585,000 in benefits.
The couples were scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon. No one answered the phone at the synagogue.
A separate federal criminal complaint charges two other married couples with conspiring to fraudulently obtain Medicaid, Section 8 housing benefits and food assistance benefits.
