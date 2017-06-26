Lakewood, NJ Rabbi, Several Others Arrested In Public Benefits Fraud Case

June 26, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: Congregation Lutzk, Kelly Waldron, Lakewood, Ocean County

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say eight people including a New Jersey rabbi have been charged in a conspiracy to defraud Medicaid and other public assistance programs of more than $1 million.

Prosecutors said Monday that the state and federal charges were the “first of multiple ongoing arrests” in the investigation.

Rabbi Zalmen Sorotzkin of Congregation Lutzk in Lakewood and his wife along with several other couples were taken into custody during early morning raids at four Lakewood homes, WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported.

The rabbi and his wife were charged with collecting more than $338,000 in benefits prosecutors say they weren’t entitled to. They were charged in state court along with another couple, who prosecutors say collected more than $585,000 in benefits.

The couples were scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon. No one answered the phone at the synagogue.

A separate federal criminal complaint charges two other married couples with conspiring to fraudulently obtain Medicaid, Section 8 housing benefits and food assistance benefits.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch