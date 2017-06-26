NY Public Library Set To Display Rare Copy Of Declaration Of Independence

June 26, 2017 8:09 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Independence Day around the corner, the New York Public Library is putting a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence on display.

The historic copy is in Thomas Jefferson’s own handwriting.

Before the Declaration of Independence was ratified, a section from Jefferson condemning the slave trade was removed.

nypl declaration of independence NY Public Library Set To Display Rare Copy Of Declaration Of Independence

The New York Public Library is putting a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence on display. (credit: NYPL)

The future third president of the United States wrote out several copies of his original text. The library acquired its copy in 1896 when John S. Kennedy donated it, according to the library’s website.

It’s one of only two copies that have survived intact.

The document goes on display at the Fifth Avenue branch on Thursday.

For more information on display times, CLICK HERE.

