Search On For Suspect Who Stabbed Man In Arm At Staten Island Ferry Terminal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Monday night for a suspect who stabbed a man in the arm in the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in Lower Manhattan over the weekend.
Police said around 5:42 a.m. Saturday, the suspect came up to the 45-year-old victim from behind and stabbed the man with an unknown object in the upper arm, causing a puncture wound.
The suspect ran off in an unknown direction, police said. The victim was not seriously injured.
The suspect was described as a black male 20 to 30 years old with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a black tank top and cargo shorts with dark sneakers carrying a blue shopping bag and knapsack.
Police have released surveillance video.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.