Tonight’s Happenings For Tuesday, June 27

Swing Under the Stars

Miss the So You Think You Can Dance auditions? Just take your moves to Lincoln Center’s Midsummer Night Swing instead. The three-week event kicks off tonight with the Count Basie Orchestra playing live tunes for toe-tapping New Yorkers. If swing isn’t your thing, each of the 15 bashes covers a different genre of dance, including ballroom, salsa and even silent disco.

The dance floor opens at 6 p.m. and fills up fast. Tickets (advance tickets for select evenings $17 and $20 day of) can be purchased here.

And it seems the whole city is swinging. Also tonight, Hudson River Park is hosting their Sunset Swing at Pier 45. Beginners can show up at 6:30 p.m. for free dance lessons before the Baby Soda Jazz band has you regretting wearing those heels.

Stop and Swill the Rosés

It may look like the Pink Panther urinated in your wine glass, but it tastes like a sip of summer heaven.

Get better acquainted with your go-to wine of the season at the Everything Rosé event hosted by Corkbuzz Restaurant & Wine Bar. You’ll learn about the ways rosé is made as well as how to pair it like a pro (and impress your friends at happy hour next week).

The class is intended for newbies, so no worries if you’re never becoming a sommelier. Get your tickets here for the classiest Boozeday Tuesday around.

Comically Talented

Spider-Man is more than just a web-slinging movie hero who has a reboot every decade: he’s a work of art.

Head over to the Society of Illustrators for the exhibition of original artwork of the comic book character by John Romita and other influential artists such as Steve Ditko, Todd McFarlane, John Romita Jr. and more. Some pages are being displayed for the first time, including some of Spidey’s battles with famous foes such as the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus.

Admission is just $12. The exhibit runs through August 26.

