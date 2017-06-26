CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Huge Brawl Breaks Out After High School Graduation On L.I.

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Right after students at William Floyd High School received their diplomas this weekend, a brawl broke out on school grounds – and it was caught on video.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, Bianca Bouchard – who is pregnant with her third child, said she was the woman in the video whose head was seen bleeding after the brawl, which went viral on Facebook.
WARNING: Video Contains Strong Langauge
“I didn’t mean to ruin anyone’s graduation, you know, like, I was there for someone who was graduating,” she said. “It was actually in the parking lot.”
Bouchard showed Hall her maternity blouse, which had blood on it, along with the cut on her head that she suffered when she was kicked with a high-heeled shoe. She said her baby is OK.
The 21-year-old is 15 weeks pregnant.
“It’s really sore,” she said. “I’m in the house because I blacked out a little when I was outside.”
Bouchard said the fight happened between family members over a longstanding disagreement. She said one of the teens had just received her diploma when she took off her cap and gown and started fighting.