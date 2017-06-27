30 With Murti Podcast: Clay Bellinger Talks Cody’s Incredible Season

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Clay Bellinger defined “utility man” for Joe Torre’s Yankees teams.
A veteran of 10 minor league seasons before finally making a big league roster in 1999, Bellinger started games at seven different positions (all except pitcher and catcher) for three pennant winners and two world championship teams from 1999 to 2001.
Now, he is watching — in awe like the rest of us — the exploits of his son, the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger, one of the bright young stars in the game.
On this episode of the “30 With Murti” podcast, we chat with Cody’s dad about his memories of the Yankees championship years and what it’s like watching his son’s historic start to his major league career.
If you missed any of our previous episodes, you can hear them here as well as on iTunes and Play.It.
