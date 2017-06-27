6/27 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning New York City,
As you wake up to start your work day, expect cool comfy conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid sixties, so you won’t be sweating in the subway as you begin your morning commute.
As we progress into the afternoon, temperatures along with atmospheric instability will rise. Highs for the city are expected in the upper seventies, however there is a chance for an isolated storm foretasted to be north and west of the city after three PM.
With these storms passing by the evening there will be partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon on Wednesday temperatures will peak in the mid sixties, as high pressure begins to settle in.