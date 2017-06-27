NY Weather, Tri-State Weather

6/27 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

June 27, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: Giorgio Panetta, Weather
Today Forecast: 06.27.17

(Credit: CBS2)

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning New York City,

As you wake up to start your work day, expect cool comfy conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid sixties, so you won’t be sweating in the subway as you begin your morning commute.

As we progress into the afternoon, temperatures along with atmospheric instability will rise. Highs for the city are expected in the upper seventies, however there is a chance for an isolated storm foretasted to be north and west of the city after three PM.

7-Day: 06.27.17

(Credit: CBS2)

With these storms passing by the evening there will be partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon on Wednesday temperatures will peak in the mid sixties, as high pressure begins to settle in.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch