Ambulette Driver Accused Of Transporting Patient While High & Drunk Faces Criminal Charges

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An ambulette driver who crashed into two utility poles while transportation a patient is now facing criminal charges, including driving while intoxicated, according to police.
Police said Pedro Aponte of Brooklyn was not only high, but also drunk when he got behind the wheel of an ambulette Monday morning, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.
Aponte was taking a 77-year-old dialysis patient from Queens to a treatment center in Nassau County when the ambulette crashed into two utility poles in Roosevelt.
A 911 call first came in about an ambulette striking a utility pole on East Greenwich Avenue near Nassau Road and then leaving the scene, according to police.
While officers were investigating that incident, police said second 911 call came in for an ambulette striking another utility pole about a mile away.
When officers arrived, they said they found the 45-year-old Aponte on the ground next to the heavily damaged ambulette.
Aponte was taken to the hospital, complaining of chest pains. He has been charged with several counts of driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol, along with reckless endangerment, Hall reported.
The patient he was transporting suffered injuries to his ribs and was treated at a nearby hospital.