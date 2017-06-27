Back Stories: New York City Smog

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In today’s Back Story, former Chopper 880 pilot Neal Busch talks about New York City’s smog.
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
Neal talks about a photograph taken in 1966.
“To see the city there, you would have thought it was immersed in muddy water, because of the air quality, the smog,” he says.
PHOTOS: Early Chopper Shots | Modern Chopper Shots
He started flying three months later.
“It was such a wonderful thing to see that air clear, because it did,” he adds.