Back Stories: New York City Smog

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back June 27, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In today’s Back Story, former Chopper 880 pilot Neal Busch talks about New York City’s smog.

Neal talks about a photograph taken in 1966.

“To see the city there, you would have thought it was immersed in muddy water, because of the air quality, the smog,” he says.

He started flying three months later.

“It was such a wonderful thing to see that air clear, because it did,” he adds.

