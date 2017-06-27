Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 27, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured a little miscommunication between Jerry and Boomer.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys were live from Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor for Craig’s golf tournament, which raised money for the TicTocStop Foundation.
There was a Yankees win to talk about and NBA awards to react to, and, as usual, Boomer and Craig did not disappoint.
The iconic duo also continued their conversation on John McEnroe’s comments on Serena Williams, and had plenty to say about one of Craig’s favorite topics: food. You also won’t want to miss caller “James” and a chat with a young camper named Ethan.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!