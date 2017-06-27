Best-Selling Author Brad Thor On His Latest Thriller ‘Use of Force’

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — New York Times best-selling author Brad Thor stopped by the WCBS studios to discuss his new book “Use of Force.”

It is the 17th in a series of thrillers.

“I call what I do ‘faction,’ where you don’t know where the facts end and the fiction begins,” he told Marla Diamond. “And with ‘Use of Force,’ I actually based the book off a real life news story.”

The book touches on relevant topics, like terrorism, ISIS, Syria, and even Burning Man.

Thor also told Diamond about being a part of the U.S. government’s post-9/11 Analytic Red Cell unit.

“They put together the Red Cell program and said let’s bring in people from outside DC – creative thinkers. So people like me, Michael Bay who directed the ‘Transformer’ movies,” he explained. “And they brought us in and they said OK if you were in this scenario or you had access to this type of thing – and we’re all looking at each other going, are they actually feeding us real slivers of intelligence?”

He called it the “Las Vegas of government programs,” saying what happens in the Red Cell, stays in the Red Cell.

Thor also weighed in on the Obama and Trump administrations’ approaches to combatting terror and Islamic Fundamentalism.

“Use of Force” is on shelves now.