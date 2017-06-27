Cops: Would-Be Robbers Beat Man With Broomstick In Brownsville, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a pair of men who allegedly tried to rob another man before beating him with a broomstick in Brooklyn last month.

Police say the 25-year-old victim was aboard a southbound “L” train as it approached the Sutter Avenue subway station in Brownsville when he was approached by two men who tried to steal his cellphone.

After they were unable to take his phone, the suspects started punching the victim.

Police say the altercation spilled out onto the platform when the train pulled into the Rockaway Parkway station, where the suspects then struck the victim with a broomstick.

The victim sustained lacerations to his hands and knees and swelling to his head as he refused medical attention.

The suspects, who fled the station in an unknown direction, are as described as follows:

Suspect 1: 6’0″ black male between 15 and 19 years of age with medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair who was last seen wearing a hooded orange jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Suspect 2: 5’1″ black male between 15 and 19 years of age with medium complexion who was last seen wearing a hooded jacket and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.