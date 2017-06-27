Commuter Alert: Disruptions On A, B, C, D After Derailment In Harlem | MTA | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Report: Carmelo Anthony Less Open To Approving Trade From Knicks

Estranged Wife, La La, Says 10-Time All-Star Wants To Remain Near His Son June 27, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Carmelo Anthony is reportedly less inclined to waive his no-trade clause now than he was two months ago.

ESPN reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the Knicks star’s thinking, that Anthony was amenable to being traded at the end of the season but that he has recently gone back and forth about whether he would leave New York.

Family considerations are apparently weighing heavily on Anthony’s mind. His estranged wife, La La, said on “The Wendy Williams Show” on Tuesday that Anthony’s top priority is remaining close to their 10-year-old, Kiyan.

La La Anthony, who is an actress, producer and author, said she plans to remain in New York.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Toronto Raptors during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2017 in New York City.

Carmelo Anthony (Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

“The most important thing with that is just to stay close to Kiyan,” La La Anthony said. “That’s my priority; that’s his priority. So wherever he ends up, of course we want him to be happy.”

Knicks president Phil Jackson said in April that he wants to trade the 10-time All-Star this summer. Anthony’s no-trade clause puts pressure on the Knicks to find a trade partner Anthony would approve of, ideally one that could immediately contend for the NBA championship. But even that might not be enough for Anthony.

MORE: Schmeelk: Knicks Do Smart Things By Keeping Porzingis, Drafting Ntilikina

The Knicks could also negotiate a buyout of Anthony’s contract, but the team is reluctant to go that route, ESPN reported. Anthony has two years and $54 million remaining on the five-year, $124 million deal he signed before the 2014 season.

Jackson acknowledged in an interview with MSG Network last week that moving Anthony has been difficult.

“We’ve expressed the fact that we’ve done a lot of things to put teams together that can win, and we haven’t been successful,” Jackson said. “(Carmelo has) come back and said he’d just as soon stay.”

The Cavaliers, Clippers, 76ers and Wizards are among the teams that have been linked to Anthony in various reports this summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch