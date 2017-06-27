Report: Carmelo Anthony Less Open To Approving Trade From Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Carmelo Anthony is reportedly less inclined to waive his no-trade clause now than he was two months ago.

ESPN reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the Knicks star’s thinking, that Anthony was amenable to being traded at the end of the season but that he has recently gone back and forth about whether he would leave New York.

Family considerations are apparently weighing heavily on Anthony’s mind. His estranged wife, La La, said on “The Wendy Williams Show” on Tuesday that Anthony’s top priority is remaining close to their 10-year-old, Kiyan.

La La Anthony, who is an actress, producer and author, said she plans to remain in New York.

“The most important thing with that is just to stay close to Kiyan,” La La Anthony said. “That’s my priority; that’s his priority. So wherever he ends up, of course we want him to be happy.”

Knicks president Phil Jackson said in April that he wants to trade the 10-time All-Star this summer. Anthony’s no-trade clause puts pressure on the Knicks to find a trade partner Anthony would approve of, ideally one that could immediately contend for the NBA championship. But even that might not be enough for Anthony.

MORE: Schmeelk: Knicks Do Smart Things By Keeping Porzingis, Drafting Ntilikina

The Knicks could also negotiate a buyout of Anthony’s contract, but the team is reluctant to go that route, ESPN reported. Anthony has two years and $54 million remaining on the five-year, $124 million deal he signed before the 2014 season.

Jackson acknowledged in an interview with MSG Network last week that moving Anthony has been difficult.

“We’ve expressed the fact that we’ve done a lot of things to put teams together that can win, and we haven’t been successful,” Jackson said. “(Carmelo has) come back and said he’d just as soon stay.”

The Cavaliers, Clippers, 76ers and Wizards are among the teams that have been linked to Anthony in various reports this summer.