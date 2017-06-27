Congressional Budget Office Says 22 Million Americans Would Lose Coverage Under GOP Health Care Bill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A report from the Congressional Budget Office has pushed another Republican to say she can’t support their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Democrats joined demonstrators on Capitol Hill protesting the senate health care bill.

“This is a moral moment, this is not a political moment,” New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said.

The protest follows the release of a report from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office. The report says the new legislation would cause 22 million more Americans to lose coverage by 2026, only a slight improvement over the house version.

“If President Trump thought the House bill was mean, well this Senate bill is downright nasty,” said New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

According to the CBO, the biggest drop in coverage would come next year when “15 million more people would be uninsured… primarily because the penalty for not having insurance would be eliminated.”

South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham was sounding pessimistic about the bill passing but still plans to vote yes.

“I think if you were on the fence about the bill, the CBO score did not help,” Graham said.

His fellow Republican Susan Collins of Maine announced she’s a no, tweeting “CBO says 22 million people lose insurance; Medicaid cuts hurt most vulnerable Americans; access to healthcare in rural areas threatened.”

According to the report, the hardest hit would be older middle income Americans. A 64 year old making roughly $60,000 a year would go from paying about $4,000 a year to $16,000 by 2016.

But some question the reports validity.

“The CBO report is an accounting exercise, it’s based on assumptions, it makes an assumption that I think is flawed,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said.

Republican leadership has been pushing for a vote as early as this week, at least a handful of Republicans have said a vote is premature.

“I won’t vote to proceed to it unless the bill changes,” Sen. Rand Paul said.

With all Democrats expected to vote no, the Republicans can only afford to lose two of their own

The legislation is officially called the “Better Care Reconciliation Act,” but with the upcoming July 4th break, there’s not much hope a deal will be struck by the end of the week.