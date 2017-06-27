NYPD Releases Images Of Suspects Wanted In Deadly Shooting At Brooklyn Gas Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police have released surveillance images of the two men they believe gunned down a man in broad daylight at a Brooklyn gas station.

Police said 46-year-old Keith Vereen was pumping gas at the BP station on Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights when he was shot in the chest around noon on June 17.

“I just saw that the bullet went through his right chest,” the station’s clerk told CBS2 on the day of the incident. “It’s just too much, especially in the daylight conditions like that. I mean, come on, 12 p.m.?”

The Queens man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe the suspects fled the scene in a silver Infiniti.

Sources tell CBS2 it may have been a botched robbery.

Police say the suspected shooter was captured on surveillance video at the gas station, wearing a black hoodie with a cigarette dangling from his mouth.

The second assailant was pictured running away from the gas station in a red T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

