Cuomo Calls For Special Session Of Legislature Over Mayoral Control Of NYC Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for a special session of the New York state Legislature Wednesday to introduce a bill to extend Mayor Bill de Blasio’s control over New York City schools for one year.

The governor issued a proclamation Tuesday morning ordering lawmakers back into session.

“The Governor is calling an extraordinary legislative session for Wednesday, June 28 to take up the issue of Mayoral Control,” Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, said in a statement. “The Governor has discussed the extraordinary session with the legislative leaders.”

Last week, Cuomo said it was a “dereliction of duty” for lawmakers to end their 2017 session without a deal to extend mayoral control of city schools.

“For a body that talks so much about education to leave without an agreement… is just the height of irresponsibility,” Cuomo said last Thursday.

Top lawmakers from both parties agree on the benefits of mayoral control yet they couldn’t agree on an extension. Senate Republicans wanted to tie an extension to the authorization of more charter schools. Assembly Democrats balked at that idea, but tried to link the extension to the renewal of local sales taxes, a move that irked Senate Republicans.

In the end, the Assembly and Senate each passed their own legislation to extend the policy, but did not take up the other chamber’s version.

If the policy does expire on June 30, control of city schools would revert to a single board of education and dozens of community school boards. The city estimates that could create $1.6 billion in added administrative costs over 10 years.

Supporters of mayoral control say it has led to higher academic performance and programs such as universal pre-kindergarten.

Cuomo noted that mayoral control lapsed once before in 2009, but was quickly reinstated by lawmakers before a significant impact was felt.

Top lawmakers have said they will consider returning to Albany, though Democratic Speaker Carl Heastie said that as of last Thursday afternoon there was no definite plan to reconvene.

“It remains our desire not to return as we are very comfortable with the bill that we passed,” Heastie said in a statement. “However, if the Governor and/or the Senate is asking us to engage, we would be derelict in our duties not to consider those requests.”

