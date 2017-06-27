‘It Was Very Chaotic:’ Passengers Describe Subway Derailment In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Subway riders said they felt a jolt, smelled smoke and thought they were going to die when their train suffered a minor derailment in Harlem during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

A southbound A train struck the wall of a tunnel around 9:48 a.m., causing two subway cars to derail at West 128th Street, officials said.

“It’s like riding on the back of a bull, I mean you were going up and down, side to side,” rider Craig Sheil said.

“It was moving side to side, then the power went out, and you could see sparks everywhere,” said Michelle Ayob.

Trapped in the dark, passengers were then asked to exit the train and walk along the third rail, which had been shut off.

They were then all ushered upstairs single file to finally exit the subway at 125th Street in Harlem.

All passengers on the original A train were evacuated.

Several other trains which were also stopped as a result of a the derailment were also evacuated.

“We had to walk on the tracks to get out. There were some sick people, pregnant people, babies. It was a little scary, but for the most part we just had to be patient,” one man said.

“People were going crazy and it was very chaotic and traumatizing,” said subway rider Jazmil Genao.

“It was crazy. We were stuck for over an hour. People were hot and sweaty,” another rider said.

“I walked the tracks, very scary, the firemen helped me though,” another rider said. “I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life and I’ve been in New York all my life.”

Subway service was disrupted for hours and there were several minor injuries.