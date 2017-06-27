Ichiro Smacks Go-Ahead Pinch-Hit Single As Marlins Top Mets

MIAMI (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning to put Miami ahead, Christian Yelich had three hits and the Marlins beat the New York Mets 6-3 Tuesday night.

Suzuki poked a pitch to the opposite field against Jerry Blevins for a 4-3 lead. The 43-year-old Suzuki leads the majors with 12 pinch-hits.

Yelich added a two-run single in the seventh, his third hit. Dan Straily allowed two runs in five innings, and A.J. Ramos pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 13th save.

The Marlins have scored 18 runs in their past six games and won four of them.

New York’s Robert Gsellman left the game with a strained left hamstring after he pulled up trying unsuccessfully to beat out a grounder in the third inning. The injury-plagued Mets have already had five starting pitchers on the disabled list this year.

Gsellman allowed three runs, hiking his ERA to 6.16. Neil Ramirez (0-1) faced two batters in the seventh, and both scored.

Curtis Granderson led off the game with his 11th homer of the year and his seventh this month. It was his 45th leadoff homer, most among active players.

Teammate Travis d’Arnaud tied the game in the seventh with his ninth homer off Kyle Barraclough (4-1). D’Arnaud also had an RBI single.

For the third consecutive game, the Marlins scored three in the first, all with two out. Justin Bour hit a two-run single on a 3-2 pitch, and then chugged home from first on Martin Prado’s double.

The Marlins have won 15 of their past 20 home games.

STREAK ENDS

Miami’s J.T. Riddle snapped an 0-for-23 slump with a double in the fourth and made a terrific stop to start a 6-3 double play.

The rookie will remain the Marlins’ everyday shortstop with the trade of veteran Adeiny Hechavarria to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

HOME RUN DERBY

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who will defend his title in the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, said he’ll have fun win or lose.

“It doesn’t matter,” he said. “Just enjoy the moment, enjoy the atmosphere. It’s not too often you get to have the Home Run Derby in your hometown.”

Stanton said he’d be happy to compete against young sluggers Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, as well as teammate Marcell Ozuna.

“All those guys the fans want to see,” Stanton said. “So the best candidates — whoever wants to do it, have fun, and just not have pressure on it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: OF Michael Conforto (bruised left wrist) was held out of the starting lineup scheduled for another examination by a doctor. … RHP Zack Wheeler (biceps tendinitis) was scheduled to throw a bullpen session and might return to the rotation this weekend.

Marlins: INF Miguel Rojas (broken thumb) is expected to begin a rehab assignment in about 10 days and could return shortly after the All-Star break. In the meantime, 2B Dee Gordon is the backup SS after Hechavarria was traded.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Steven Matz (1-1, 3.60) is scheduled to start Wednesday against LHP Jeff Locke (0-3, 5.70).

