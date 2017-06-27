Jury Selection Continues In Ex-Pharmaceutical Exec Martin Shkreli’s Fraud Trial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jury selection continues Tuesday in the federal securities fraud trial of ex-pharmaceutical company executive Martin Shkreli in Brooklyn.
More than 100 potential jurors are being questioned about the case. One by one, potential jurors huddled with the judge and the lawyers, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported. The conversations have been out of ear shot of others due to a concern of tainting the jury pool.
During jury questioning Monday, several potential jurors said they couldn’t ignore Shkreli’s reputation for raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent. One of them called him “the face of corporate greed.” Another said he’s “the most hated man in America.”
The 34-year-old Shkreli was arrested last year on conspiracy and other charges unrelated to the price-gouging scandal.
Prosecutors say that after Shkreli lost millions of dollars through bad trades through his side business hedge fund, he looted a second pharmaceutical company for $11 million to pay them back. The defense has argued that he had good intentions.
Since then, he’s defied his lawyers’ advice to lay low by using social media to boast about his accomplishments and troll his critics.
The defense has accused the media of vilifying him.
If convicted, he could spend up to 20 years in prison.
