Hits Keep On Coming: Castro Injured, Yankees Call Up INF Wade

CHICAGO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro exited Monday night’s game against the White Sox because of a strained right hamstring.

It was yet another blow to the Yankees, who have been dealing with one injury after another of late.

Castro had trouble getting down the line after grounding out in the third inning. The veteran infielder, who is hitting .313 with 13 home runs and 45 RBIs, had just returned to the starting lineup after getting a shot in his ailing wrist on Saturday.

Manager Joe Girardi said Castro would get an MRI on Tuesday. He wouldn’t speculate how long the infielder might be sidelined.

“When I tried to run, I was just feeling something tight,” Castro said.

After Castro injured hamstring, hearing INF Tyler Wade will be added to the 40-man roster and will join the Yankees in Chicago tomorrow. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) June 27, 2017

According to the Yes Network’s Jack Curry, the Yankees immediately called up Tyler Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 22-year-old infielder was hitting .313 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 71 games for the RailRiders.

The Yankees, who had lost 10 of 12 before winning 6-5 on Monday night, are currently without left-hander CC Sabathia, outfielder Aaron Hicks, and first baseman Greg Bird due to various injuries. Also, slugger Matt Holliday sat out his second straight game due to issues stemming from an allergic reaction he had in Oakland on June 17. He was sent for tests, the team said.

Outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury, who had missed several weeks due to a concussion, returned to the lineup Monday, going 1 for 5 with two runs scored.

