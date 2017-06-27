Video Shows Woman Feeding Raccoon On NYC Subway Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video of a certain subway rider is generating a lot of talk after it was posted online.
Australian model Brooke Hogan was traveling on an uptown 6 train last Tuesday when she came across an unusual sight — a raccoon riding the subway.
She took video of the scene and posted it to Instagram.
The raccoon appears to be the prized pet of a woman seen holding the animal next to her on a subway seat as it feverishly feasts from a tiny plastic bowl, CBS2 reported.
New York City law doesn’t allow raccoons to be kept as pets.