Video Shows Woman Feeding Raccoon On NYC Subway Train

June 27, 2017 9:09 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video of a certain subway rider is generating a lot of talk after it was posted online.

Australian model Brooke Hogan was traveling on an uptown 6 train last Tuesday when she came across an unusual sight — a raccoon riding the subway.

She took video of the scene and posted it to Instagram.

The raccoon appears to be the prized pet of a woman seen holding the animal next to her on a subway seat as it feverishly feasts from a tiny plastic bowl, CBS2 reported.

New York City law doesn’t allow raccoons to be kept as pets.

