South Ferry Subway Station Set To Reopen Nearly 5 Years After Superstorm Sandy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly five years after Superstorm Sandy, the restored South Ferry subway station is set to reopen Tuesday.
Crews were power washing the station early Tuesday morning as the final preparations are underway for it to reopen to commuters.
It’s been more than three and-a-half year since the station was shuttered. The images of the damage to the station are a reminder of just how destructive the flood waters of Sandy were when it battered the station during the powerful storm.
An estimated 15 million gallons filled the subway station just three years after the brand new $545 million station had opened.
Because of the widespread destruction from Sandy, the 1 train has been running in the old South Ferry station where the platform can fit only the first five cars of the trains.
After more than $340 million in repairs, the new station is set to once again welcome commuters.