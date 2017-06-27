White House: Assad May Be Preparing Chemical Attack

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The White House says it has found “potential” evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued a statement Monday night, saying the U.S. “has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children.”
The White House provided no immediate evidence to back up its claims, but Spicer warned that Syrian President Bashar Assad and his military would pay a heavy price if there’s another attack.
Spicer said the activities were similar to preparations taken before a chemical attack in April that killed dozens and warned if “Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.”
Assad denied responsibility for that attack. Days later, the Trump administration launched missile strikes in retaliation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, dismissed the statement, saying, “such threats to Syria’s legitimate leaders are unacceptable.”