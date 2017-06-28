6/28 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning folks! The wet weather has exited our region setting up a gorgeous Wednesday for the area. This morning we have temperatures in 50s and low 60s with clear skies and winds out of the West/North West. As you get into the rest of your day skies will remain clear and temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity.

As we push later into the week we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 80s with the chance to push into the low 90s on Friday. The weekend remains hot and humid with some chances for storms but as of right now no washout is on the horizon. Have a wonderful day everyone, and happy Hump Day!!