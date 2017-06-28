Back Stories: Former Gov. Cuomo, Mayor Koch Take Over The WCBS Studio

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In today’s Back Story, former WCBS programming director Ed Kiernan recalls what it was like having the two most powerful men in New York in the studio.
WCBS 880 50th Anniversary Photos: Political Guests
Gov. Mario Cuomo hosted a radio show on the station one Thursday at month at 7 p.m. Kiernan says he would arrive 90 minutes in advance to sit and talk with our staff.
Mayor Ed Koch caught wind of how successful Cuomo’s show was, and decided to host one himself.