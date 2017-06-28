Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 28, 2017

During Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” Boomer told guest host Wally Szczerbiak that he’s no Bill Belichick. Jerry then informed the guys that the Patriots’ head coach recently took part in a photoshoot with his girlfriend.
The news of Phil Jackson’s dismissal came down a few hours before Wednesday’s show and it put Boomer in a great mood. He celebrated a fresh start for the Knicks all morning. MSG Network analyst Szczerbiak was in the right place at the right time as he contemplated what the change will mean for the Knicks and their high-profile players.
In addition to all the Jackson talk, Boomer and Wally were joined by Jerry for most of the show to discuss a bad loss by the Yankees and two more losses for the Mets.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!