Clerk Opens Fire During Attempted Robbery Of Gun Store In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An attempted robbery ended in gunfire at a Brooklyn gun store Wednesday morning.
At around 10:55 a.m. at DF Brothers Sports Center in Bensonhurst, a man entered the store and asked to see a gun for sale.
The clerk asked the man for his license, at which point the man pulled out a can of pepper spray and sprayed the clerk.
The suspect then smashed a display case with a hammer and grabbed two guns.
The clerk pulled out his own gun and fired at the suspect, who dropped the guns and ran off empty handed.
Police believe the suspect may have been hit when the clerk opened fire.
So far there have been no arrests.