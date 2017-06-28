Bullpen Blows Late Lead As Yankees Fall To Chicago White Sox

June 28, 2017 12:07 AM
Filed Under: New York Yankees

CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Abreu hit a game-ending, two-run single off Dellin Betances, and the Chicago White Sox stopped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Kevan Smith sparked the winning rally with a one-out walk. Betances (3-2) then walked Alen Hanson and hit Yolmer Sanchez, loading the bases.

After Melky Cabrera fouled out, Abreu hit a grounder into left field. Brett Gardner’s throw to the plate was high, and Hanson scored easily.

Abreu also had an RBI double in the third. Dan Jennings (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

The Yankees have dropped three of four and 11 of 14 overall.

