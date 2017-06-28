2 CSX Workers Struck, Killed By Amtrak Train Near DC

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two CSX railroad employees were killed when they were hit by an Amtrak train that was approaching a station in Washington, D.C.

Amtrak Train 175 was approaching Washington’s Union Station around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday when the two people on the tracks were struck.

In a statement, CSX said it is “deeply saddened” by the tragic incident.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of our employees,” the company said.

CSX said the names of the employees are being withheld “out of respect for the privacy of their families.”

The train originated in Boston and came through New York. Amtrak said none of the 66 people aboard were hurt.

Update: Service disruptions along the NEC continue due to ongoing investigation. We hope for restoration of service by mid-morning. pic.twitter.com/8TabQxIn8p — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) June 28, 2017

Amtrak said service will be temporarily suspended between Washington and Philadelphia while authorities investigate the incident. That’s affecting trains coming in and out of New York City, CBS2 reported.

Service is expected to be restored by mid-morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)