NYPD: Suspects Wanted In East Harlem Playground Shooting That Left 3 Hurt

June 28, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Carver Houses, east harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify two suspects who they said were seen on surveillance video opening fire during a robbery at a playground in East Harlem, injuring three men.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at a playground located at the Carver Houses on East 104th Street.

Police said the two male suspects walked up to a group of nine males, including a 7-year-old boy, pulled out guns and demanded they hand over their belongings. When no one complied, police said the two began firing into the crowd, hitting two 19-year-old men and a 20-year-old man.

The two then fled on foot empty handed, police said.

The 20-year-old victim walked into Mt. Sinai Hospital while the two 19-year-old victims were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.  Police said one of the 19-year-olds suffered the most serious injury and is now paralyzed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch