Investigators Call Fire At Knights Of Columbus Hall In Fair Lawn, NJ Intentional

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are calling an overnight fire that spread through a Knights of Columbus hall in Fair Lawn, New Jersey intentional.
Firefighters were called to reports of smoke and flames just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. With more than 70 years of the religious organization’s history up in flames, the blaze left behind smoke damage, shattered glass and charred walls.
“When I came around that corner, I couldn’t believe it,” Knights of Columbus member Herb Currie told CBS2’s Marc Liverman. “As much as there’s damage there, the Lord was looking over us.”
Firefighters are still not confirming exactly how the fire started, but say they know it was intentional. The good news is that no one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.
“It’s very scary for this town,” said neighbor Aida Yachouh. “Very scary.”
Currie is just thankful no one was hurt, but the question keeps haunting him: Why would anyone do this?
“Why be destructive like that? Thank God there was no parties in here at the time or it would have been unbelievable,” he said. “You hurt a little bit inside but you know we’ll persevere.”
Investigators were at the scene for close to six hours combing through the building for clues early Wednesday morning.