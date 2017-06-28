Republicans Trying To Win Support To Pass Health Care Bill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The vote on the Republican health care bill may be delayed but the work continues.

After failing to get 50 votes, Republicans are trying to regroup and see if they can find a compromise that will win enough support to pass their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“The idea is give every effort to work out these last few differences here this week, get a final decision this week. get it scored by CBO next week come back and vote on it,” said Sen. Roger Wicker (R – Mississippi).

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the decision to delay a vote after more Republican senators came out against the plan as it’s currently written.

“I think we’ve got a really good chance of getting there, it will just take us a little bit longer,” McConnell said.

GOP leaders and even the president are working on the holdouts trying to see if they can change the bill enough to bring together the moderates and the conservatives.

“It’s difficult for me to see how any tinkering is going to satisfy my fundamental and deep concerns about the impact of the bill,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R- Maine).

Collins is worried about the cap on federal spending for Medicaid.

“We have still people squawking that we’re not keeping enough Medicaid expansion when in fact we keep the Medicaid expansion for seven years. We let the expansion states continue to expand, said Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky).

Paul wants a complete repeal of taxes and regulations put in place under Obamacare.

McConnell says if Republicans have to work with Democrats on the health care bill, they’re unlikely to get concessions that will make anyone in his caucus happy.