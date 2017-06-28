Transgender Daughter Of ‘Gotham’ Actor Reported Missing In NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the missing child of “Gotham” star Donal Logue.
Arlo Logue, 16, is transgender and goes by Jade. She was last seen leaving her home Monday afternoon on her way to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to meet a friend.
Several celebrities, including Olivia Wilde, have tweeted about the disappearance.
A tweet issued by the missing teen’s father has since been removed.
Police say she is is 6’1″, 189 pounds, and last seen wearing a green hoodie with a military style jacket, blue jeans and a grey baseball cap.
Anyone with information in regards to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.