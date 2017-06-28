Crews Working To Restore Service Following Subway Derailment In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is hoping to have service restored in time for the morning rush Wednesday following Tuesday’s subway derailment in Harlem that officials said appears to have been caused by human error.

Crews have been working through the night to fix the damaged tracks that were warped and broken after the forceful impact that sent passengers flying.

Crews have been working through the night to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 28, 2017

“The train just started like banging against the walls of the tunnel,” said passenger Greg Sheir. “It was going up and down, sort of like a runaway roller coaster.”

It was a terrifying moment for the hundreds on board as the packed downtown A train derailed just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, taking it off the tracks before slamming into a wall at the 125th Street station in Harlem.

There was chaos and confusion as many riders began to panic, not knowing what was going on. Some were concerned the train cars may have become engulfed.

“Smoke, fire coming out of the sides, sparking everywhere,” said passenger Edgar Gonzalez.

MTA officials now believe it was a piece of replacement rail being stored on the tracks that was not properly secured that causes the train to go off course.

“Storing equipment in between tracks is a common practice employed by railroads across the country to accelerate rail repairs,” MTA Chairman Joe Lhota and Interim Executive Director Ronnie Hakim said in a joint statement. “The key to this being an effective and safe practice is making sure that the extra equipment is properly bolted down, which does not appear to have happened in this case.”

They said crews are “inspecting every inch of rail to ensure that each and every replacement part is properly stored and secured. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers.”

For straphangers, it was a ride they won’t soon forget.

“I definitely thought for sure I wasn’t coming out of there alive,” said passenger Jazmil Genao.

More than 30 people were injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

The MTA says they hope to have full service restored by 7 a.m. Wednesday, but as crews continue to make repairs, a number of service changes are in effect.

A trains are running local in Brooklyn and in Manhattan between Euclid Avenue and 168th Street in both directions and some northbound A trains are running express from Canal Street to 59th Street-Columbus Circle.

D trains are running local between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and Bedford Park Boulevard in both directions. C trains are suspended between 168th Street and Euclid Avenue in both directions.