Tightened Security Measures Coming For International Flights Into U.S.

June 28, 2017 7:57 PM
Filed Under: Dana Tyler, Department of Homeland Security, DHS, international flights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced new airline security measures for flights coming into the United States.

As CBS2’s Dana Tyler reported, the new initiative coms in response to urgent and evolving threats. It will affect all commercial international flights bound for the U.S.

The new security measures include enhanced screening of electronic devices, more thorough passenger vetting, and more sophisticated screening approaches – including advance checkpoint technology and better use of explosive detection canines.

The new measures will be phased in over time.

“Additionally, we will encourage more airports to become pre-clearance locations,” said Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. “This is not only enhances security, it also increases convenience by allowing international travelers to go to customs and border security screening before boarding flights to the United States.”

Kelly said airlines and airports that choose not to cooperate or are slow to adopt could be subject to other restrictions.

Those restrictions could include a ban on electronic devices on aircraft, or even suspension of their flights into the United States.

